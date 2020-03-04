LAKE PLACID — State officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday night in a vacant mobile home.
The blaze destroyed the home, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue, which sent volunteer and career firefighters from four fire stations to the fire on Martin Street off Highlands Boulevard in Sun ‘N Lakes South.
As it happens, the fire and medical crews from Medic 36-1 and 38-1, Highlands Park Station 33, Lake Placid Station 36, Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41 and Venus Station 45 were training together at Station 33 when they got the call.
Their training involved rural water supply operations, which consists of drafting water from a portable pond supplied by tankers, as well as rapid intervention team operations, such as firefighter rescue simulations.
With the mobile home vacant, firefighters did not have to employ rescue techniques, but they did have to employ water supply operations, because the area of the fire has no hydrants.
Fire Rescue reports that crews worked seamlessly together with no damage to equipment and no exposures or injuries to crew members.