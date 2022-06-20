LORIDA — If you live in or near Lorida, mark your calendar. Highlands County’s Mobile Library will make stops each month for the rest of the year.
Starting Monday, June 27, the Highlands County Library System’s Mobile Library will stop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Lorida Park, 1909 Blessing Ave. The only exception will be Aug. 29 and Oct. 31, when the Mobile Library will be there from 9 a.m. to noon.
Visitors to the stops will get to borrow library materials; print, scan and/or copy documents; use computers or enjoy free WiFi access, or register or renew library cards.
The full fourth-Monday schedule will be June 27, July 25, Aug. 29 at a different time, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28, and on Dec. 27, which was moved to a Tuesday for the Christmas holiday.
These stops are made possible through a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For further details, call 863-402-6716.