SEBRING — “God’s Shower House” will soon be rolling through Highlands County to provide a safe place for the homeless to shower. First, Heads, Hearts & Hands of Heartland (HHHH) needs help from the community to make the rubber meet the road, literally.
The non-profit organization purchased the older camper for a nominal fee and drove it to Highlands County from Sarasota. By the time it arrived in the county, the tires, rims and hubs of the wheels needed to be replaced. Living Body of Christ Church Pastor Anthony Powell Sr. and his wife, Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell, took the camper to Yarbrough Tires & Service at 1544 Sebring Parkway, in Sebring. The new tires, rims and hubs will cost $800. The non-profit is seeking donations to get the first-of-its-kind shower house to the people it aims to serve.
“The mobile shower house is already equipped inside and ready for use once this has been completed,” Smith-Powell said. “Your tax-free donations can be called in to Yarborough’s Tires by stating that the donation is for the ‘county-wide mobile shower for the homeless.’”
HHHH is a 501©(3) organization of Christian volunteers, from all denominations, who are reaching out to those in need in the county. HHHH has a drive-thru food giveaway and most recently helped out with Christmas dinners and toys.
The ministry has focused on providing showers to the homeless Monday through Friday. The mobile unit will be in Avon Park one day, also in Highway Park in Lake Placid, and in two locations, three days a week in Sebring.
“The shower house will be in targeted areas for the homeless,” Smith-Powell said.
Clients will be able to take a shower with toiletries and fresh wash clothes, dry off with clean towels and get a change of clothes. Single-use shaving items will be provided. A bag for the clothes they wore in will be provided and a snack pack will be given as the person exits.
“We are doing this because there is a need,” Smith-Powell said. “This is a step to meet the homeless where they are; a step in restoring dignity.”
The goal to roll out “God’s Shower House” is Monday, Feb.1. Pastor Anthony Powell has plans to renovate the kitchen portion of the camper to add another shower.
HHHH has received enough toiletries such as shaving, hair care products and liquid soaps for about a month. Donations of toiletries, snacks and bottled water can be dropped off to HHHH in a donation box being built after Feb. 3 at 631 Harris St., Sebring, FL 33870. Please do not put monetary donations in the box; that should be mailed to the same address.
The tent used for the HHHH drive-thru food pantry ministry was falling apart. The ground for a new tent is being prepared. The newly erected tent should enable the food pantry to resume on Harris Street at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. The pantry will close when all the food is given away.
To volunteer or donate, call Smith-Powell at 863-451-2230.