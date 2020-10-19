In the past few years mockery and hypocrisy have become the preferred tools of some who wish to silence those who they disagree with. This precedent evolves from the U.S. government leadership, which continually insults and belittles the free press, political opponents and the like. Mr. Trump personally trashes any opponent of his will. He even mocked a disabled reporter at a 2016 campaign rally and referred to another candidate as 'horseface.'
Earlier this month, mockery surfaced locally when a writer to Viewpoints mocked and belittled people who wear masks to help shield from the COVID pandemic. This classless writer spewed that many were wearing masks due to vanity to hide their 'turkey neck' or other physical imperfections and that mask wearers were just lemmings falling under the will of the government.
Over 200,000 Americans have died from this infection and millions around the world are dead or infected. How arrogant to dehumanize those who would do their part to protect themselves and others from disease. I'm not sure if this offensive writing comes from ignorance, poor upbringing or just general uncaring but the final insult in the letter came when Bible verses were inserted to make the writer feel better about his illbred rant.
I am not bedazzled by the tin pot hack that fumes from the White House, nor by others who feel it's their place to judge and mock people trying to stay alive and well. I guess I"m just funny that way.
Horace Markley
Sebring