Just because you “believe” something doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s ‘true’; as you’re a fallible human being, possibly not a very bright one at that, and perhaps easily misled? Case in point: In the allegory of ‘the garden’ in Genesis, Eve and Adam eat the forbidden fruit of ‘the knowledge of good and evil,’ right; but they never actually possess the ‘forbidden knowledge,’ they only “believe” they did (Satan’s spell), resulting in shame and exile.
The same holds true today for fundamentalists, misled by charlatans and degenerates who would have you believe that they too possess the ‘forbidden knowledge’; but in reality they don’t, are too vain, ignorant and arrogant to understand the allegory, and wanna [sic] deceive you into “believing” it too.
And there’ll be no forgiveness for these deceivers or anyone who’s contributed to the defilement of others. As one should be extremely cautious and fearful in “believing” they understand and represent the ineffable, unknowable and hidden God; being ill-advised by those who know better, found in many writings and books.
But for millennia the unenlightened have continued to believe that they possess the ‘forbidden knowledge,’ even though Proverbs 3:7 warns: “be not wise in thine own eyes; fear the Lord, and depart from evil,” as He’s beyond the grasp and understanding of primitives.
Who should be reading literature instead, learning to become modest, humble and decent human beings possessing knowledge, love and understanding; and warily conscious of this preventable, but all too common and senseless, tragedy. And only after ‘the fall from grace’ are they ashamed of the naked human body.
“But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, either have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” [1 Corinthians 2:9]. But fundamentalist preachers and their lost sheep are clueless as to God or love, other than narcissism, that is, and would shamelessly have God will that which they themselves will, fools.
For life is a school, but fundamentalists have yet to learn that “the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom,” lost in selfish vanity and self-righteous delusion with their heads up their smug butts. Regardless of their being symbolically dunked in water by some vain fool, however when Christ baptizes them with fire they will be fearfully humbled.
The way to forego future punishment for this egomaniacal selfishness of vanity and narcissism, is to learn about and from others by studying literature, the arts and humanities, via the path of ‘selflessness.’ Christ said ‘if you try to save your life you lose it’; for only He can do that for you, fool, whilst your vanity and arrogance poisons His love for you. But fundamentalist preachers can’t distinguish from Shinola; dissecting that Bible like lawyers, but blindly failing to see the forest for the trees.
Hence, if you waste your life uselessly, worthlessly and fanatically consumed in saving it, following some fool into the pit, you won’t evolve on your own and reach your human potential by developing your mind, your heart, and becoming a well rounded personality with empathy, compassion and love for humanity and nature. So take heed of what Christ tells you in the Bible and move on, as there’s so much more to experience and learn.
You have to do the work and reading alone on your own, for in the end there’s no safety in numbers. Therefore, knowledge and its subsequent individualism are the natural enemies of the herd mentality of fascism and the hateful nonsense emanating from the far-right and Fox. For educated, sentient and liberal folks should not be your enemies, you only force us to be by shamelessly opposing us, irrationally and misguidedly “believing” that you’re erroneously superior.
The Nazis, who also were devoid of empathy and compassion, and supported by supposed christians, “believed” that they too were righteous, and either imprisoned or murdered all Germans who opposed them. Our white-supremacist, Neo-Nazis are now murdering Americans constantly; and any purported “christian” should be fervently denouncing them as evil.
Instead, white-supremacist, Neo-Nazi ideology has been growing for decades and has defiled many fascist churches as well as our politics, along with some amongst the ranks of our military and police forces. And our past fascist president heartlessly endorsed, loved and encouraged them to take off their swastikas and shamelessly wrap themselves in our flag. Unconscionable!, what an unscrupulous idiot; a lifelong roguish-grifter-psycho whom other fools love for some crazy reason. George Will said that “Trump was a weak man’s idea of a strong man.”
So why are our schools failing to teach them the basic values of humanity, preventing their becoming heartless, thoughtless, hubristic, narcissistic, unscrupulous, unconscious, savage and illiterate know-it-alls like Trump? And how do all these arrogant right-wing idiots graduate from college and never acquire any virtue, integrity or moral character in the least? I just don’t understand it; other than its being the devils work and the desire of our oligarchs to keep us in the dark so to rob our treasury of 30 trillion dollars: which literate peoples wouldn’t tolerate!
You have to kill your selfish ego, open your mind and heart, and listen intently to what you read and hear; for God is in everything and everywhere, other than in evil and base things, evident in bigoted, self-righteous hypocrites who’re devoid of modesty, humility, love, wisdom and God.
“God is love”; so where do we learn about love? Love involves emotions; when experiencing literature (also made into movies), the arts and music, we’re exercised in the emotions and thus develop our emotional intelligence, becoming sentient and caring human beings with empathy, compassion and love for others via ‘selflessness.’
In prior columns I’ve suggested a few books one should read in the lifelong endeavor of developing their minds and consciousness. If you’d gone to college you would usually already know these things and wouldn’t be taking yourself so seriously, wasting and ruining your now petty egocentric life. “If I only had a heart ... a brain ... courage.”
