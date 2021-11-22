LAKE PLACID — Fueled by a big first half, the Lake Placid Green Dragons boys soccer team defeated Discovery High School 8-0 in a mercy rule win Friday night. Alix Jolicoeur’s squad moved to 4-0 with the win and bumped its offensive average up to five goals scored per game. Not to mention they allowed just one goal through the first four games this season with the last three being shutouts.
Lake Placid played fast and aggressive in the first half, moving the ball around and dominating possession in its attacking portion of the field. Adrian Mojica helped establish a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes as he scored three goals within a span of six minutes. He scored the first goal before a minute and a half even ticked off the clock.
Then, about three minutes later, he added his second one off an assist by Edvin Reyes. And he secured the hat trick with a goal in the eighth minute of the first half. He finished the game with four goals on six shots on goal and two assists for a total of 10 points.
With 12 goals through four games, Mojica is currently averaging a hat trick per contest to start this young season.
“Mojica’s a very tremendous player,” Jolicoeur said. “He has ball skills and he was able to do that.”
They would need him to produce in that first half as both sweeper Omar Orozco and forward Reyes went down and forced the Green Dragons to make some subs. Jolicoeur said his team was dealing with the same flu seemingly sweeping through schools around this time of year. But he expects his subs and other players to step up when one of their teammates isn’t able to play.
One of those subs was freshman Seth Troutman who came in when Reyes went down. After Fernando Hernandez added a goal in the 14th minute, the Lake Placid offense didn’t score again until Troutman had his time to shine.
A well-placed pass from Clayton Taylor set up Troutman near the middle of the box where he fired the ball in by the keeper for his first career goal.
“I’m happy for him,” Jolicoeur said. “He’s been training hard with us and tonight he stepped up and scored a goal. It gives him confidence.”
That goal in the 37th minute capped off a five-goal first half for the Green Dragons. The next 40 was about staying focused and not getting complacent. Jolicoeur said the big lead didn’t change his strategy and he didn’t feel any difficulty in maintaining focus. He told his players to play like it was 0-0 ballgame after the first set of goals in the first half because they still had a 75 percent of the game left.
“We still maintain the same standard, we still maintain that discipline and everything,” he said. “And just moving the ball around and trying to score. Making sure everybody gets involved.”
Lake Placid added on three more goals in the second half thanks to Mojica’s fourth goal and a pair of scores by Reyes to send everyone home with time still on the clock as his second goal triggered the mercy rule.
Now, the Green Dragons have about two weeks between this victory and their next game on Dec. 3 against Hardee in Wauchula. Like in the game, Jolicoeur doesn’t want his team to lose its focus. He instructed his players during the postgame meeting to send him evidence of them finding ways to stay in shape during the times they don’t practice.
“We cannot get complacent and that’s why we’re going to go out there and still keep training,” he said.