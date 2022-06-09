SEBRING — Accused child molester Timothy Land Mitchell doesn’t have to sleep on a porch in Fort Myers anymore.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Monday agreed to his lawyer’s request for Land to move to his mother’s house in Ohio. Mitchell, who is on conditional pretrial release awaiting a mental health evaluation, has undergone two psychiatric examinations to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. Estrada is awaiting a third evaluation to determine Mitchell’s competency before continuing to trial. Under Florida law, defendants must be able to assist in their own defense and understand the proceedings before them if they are to be tried in court.
In a May 16 motion filed by defense lawyer Jennifer Powell, Mitchell, 24, “is compelled to sleep outside on a porch at the residence and does not get regular meals.” His birth mother is offering to take Mitchell in her home in, Powell wrote in her motion. Mitchell attends his competency training via Zoom, Powell wrote.
Mitchell’s mother will create a stable home for Mitchell as he continues psychological care via ZOOM meetings with counselors, Powell argued Monday.
“Defendant may appear virtually (in court) and continue with competency restoration through Peace River and must maintain a good address with his mother,” Estrada wrote in his order giving Mitchell permission to move to his mother’s home in Rutland, Ohio.
In Ocober 2020, Mitchell was arrested and charged with child abuse, attempted sexual battery, using a computer service to solicit a child, and resisting an officer without violence. The alleged crimes occurred in a Sebring home where he was staying. A child in the house told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies that the child woke up with Mitchell pulling the child’s underwear down and fondling the child.
Mitchell picked up other charges while in jail. He was ordered not to contact the victim or the family, but jail deputies recorded at least 31 calls from Mitchell to the victim, who is now two years older. Mitchell can clearly be heard asking the victim to go to the State Attorney’s Office to get the charges dropped.
Nevertheless, in August 2021, Estrada found Mitchell incompetent to proceed and ordered him released until this third evaluation is complete. Judges cannot hold people in jail before trial if they have been deemed mentally incompetent.
They arrested him again in January but recently released him again until a third competency hearing was held.
Mitchell had gone through at least two competency evaluations, so when another evaluation was ordered in January, the victim’s mother expressed her frustration.
“I was in court a couple of months ago, and someone died in the doctor’s office, so the case was continued,” said the woman, who complained under Marsy’s Law, which allows victim’s families to speak in court. “It’s now delayed again. It’s not fair to the victim, she’s being traumatized again and again.”