The courthouse is busy this week with a trio of trials beginning on Tuesday morning.
Jury selection for Jack Charles Howard III began Monday morning, with retirees, a plumber, an HVAC installer, a union laborer, a guardian ad litem volunteer, and a former stage manager among the prospective jurors interviewed by Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, prosecutor Courtney Lenhardt, and defense lawyer Yohance McCoy.
McCoy had hinted last week that Charles, a former Christian school coach accused of the lewd molestation of two students younger than 16 but older than 12, was in talks with prosecutors for a plea agreement, but apparently that fell through over the weekend.
The Charles trial was one of three jury voir dire processes underway Monday morning.
One prospective juror told Cowden she was “uncomfortable having someone’s fate in her hands” and couldn’t make a decision one way or another on that person’s guilt. Cowden left that up to the lawyers to determine whether she’ll serve.
Once six jurors and two alternates are picked, the trial will begin. Opening arguments are to be Tuesday morning.
If found guilty, the former coach could get 30 or more in prison.
The second jury selection Monday morning was for Florida vs. Cynthia Lee Heiss, accused of punishing a student by forcing jelly into the child’s mouth. She is also accused of stuffing tissues in the child’s mouth and holding the child’s mouth closed.
She is charged with two misdemeanor counts of culpable negligence, reduced from two counts of felony child abuse.
The third group of jurors were picked by mid-morning. They will serve as the jurors in the trial of Brice Allen Swank, which began just before lunch. He is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief in the breaking of a neighbor’s window. It may not seem that big a crime, but Swank is on felony probation for a violent crime and if he’s found guilty in misdemeanor court, he could go to jail for breaking his felony probation.
Swank pled guilty on May 15 to felony battery and tampering with a witness for interrupting a phone call to emergency dispatchers.
A judge sentenced him to five years felony probation with the Department of Corrections that required him to provide a DNA sample and submit to warrantless searches and seizures. He also was ordered not to contact his victim or the victim’s child. Furthermore, Swank was barred from breaking any new laws.