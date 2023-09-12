The courthouse is busy this week with a trio of trials beginning on Tuesday morning.

Jury selection for Jack Charles Howard III began Monday morning, with retirees, a plumber, an HVAC installer, a union laborer, a guardian ad litem volunteer, and a former stage manager among the prospective jurors interviewed by Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, prosecutor Courtney Lenhardt, and defense lawyer Yohance McCoy.

Recommended for you