SEBRING — Robert Lincoln, convicted in December for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, will be sentenced this morning.
Lincoln, 70, committed the acts when the female victims were 12 years old. The victims, now adults, met for the first time as they prepared to recount their stories before a jury of four men and two women on Dec. 8.
The first victim teared up as she identified Lincoln as the man she once lovingly called G-Bob. She also recounted how, when the two were swimming in a pool eight years prior, Lincoln put his hand down her bathing suit for five minutes. She told the jury that Lincoln threatened to kill himself if she told any of the family members what he’d done.
The second victim went fishing with Lincoln 38 years ago, Lenhart told the jury. At the time of the molestation, Lincoln was a trusted co-worker of the little girl’s mother. Lincoln repeated the same molestation on the second victim.
The trial lasted half a day and the jury took just 12 minutes to come up with a guilty verdict, according to the jury trial progress report, a one-sheet document that tracks the trial.
“I am so relieved,” the second victim told the Highlands News-Sun after the verdict. “We waited a long time.”
State law mandates a 25-year sentence for conviction of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 16, but Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada could send Lincoln to prison for life.