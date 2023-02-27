SEBRING – Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury pleaded not guilty in Highlands County felony court Monday to second degree murder, abuse of a dead human body, and tampering with physical evidence.
The admitted member of Sur-13 is accused of killing associate Jonathan Diaz in a Sebring garage in December 2018. Molina’s next court date is April 20.
Molina, who faces life in prison if convicted, allegedly killed Diaz after Diaz’s girlfriend stole, or used, methamphetamine worth thousands of dollars for which Molina was responsible. At the time of the murder, Molina was part of a Dallas-based methamphetamine ring that included his cousin, Ruben Abonza, Lucina Abonza-Rios, Neftali Abonza and five others.
According to a March 2019 federal indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Molina and eight other defendants acquired meth from sources in Dallas and Mexico, coordinated the distribution and delivery of the drug to Texas, Florida, and elsewhere, and used wire transfers, bank funnel accounts, and "bulk cash smuggling" to get the money to Lucina Abonza-Rios, whose nickname is “Cocho.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration, which obtained a guilty plea from Molina and the other defendants – says Cocho received the proceeds from the sales of the drug.
Once runners delivered methamphetamine to other co-conspirators or customers in Florida, they would send a portion of the proceeds from the sale to Cocho by wire transmittal, structuring that money into multiple bank accounts. The rest of the money would be taken back to Dallas by runners and given to Cocho.
A federal judge sentenced Molina to 11 years in federal prison. He is now “on loan” to Highlands for trial. If convicted here for the bigger crime, he’ll finish the federal time then be transferred to a state facility to finish out what could be a life sentence.
At the time of Diaz’s murder, Molina and Ruben Abonza – who told investigators he was in the garage when Diaz was killed but did not name Molina as the killer — distributed the organization’s methamphetamine in Highlands and other Central Florida counties.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated Diaz’s murder, says Molina was responsible for bringing up to 13 kilograms (28.66 pounds) of methamphetamine a week – with a street value of almost $975,000. The drug was distributed in Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park, and other areas of the county.
After allegedly beating Diaz to death with a hammer in the garage, Molina allegedly set Diaz on fire, which led to the "abuse of a dead human body" charge. Molina then allegedly buried Diaz in another acquaintance's backyard, which led to the "tampering with physical evidence" charge.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, who was to represent Molina at his arraignment, asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to allow him to withdraw from the case. Carter’s office has defended another Molina acquaintance in Highlands County.
Judge Cowden assigned Molina's case to Derek S. Christian of the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel. That office takes up cases when defendants or lawyers have conflicts with other cases and defendants.