SEBRING – Danny Eugene Molter, 44 of Sebring, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies. He will be facing charges of domestic battery by strangulation and simple assault.
The HCSO arrest report showed Molter and the victim were in a verbal altercation before it turned physical in a residence in Sebring. It also shows Molter punched the victim which knocked her to the ground off a table she was on. While the victim was on ground, Molter allegedly kicked her in multiple locations on here body.
The victim was told by a witness that Molter put his hands around her throat but she blacked out after Molter kicked her. The victim did recall a sore throat the next morning. Although the victim reported the nearly a week later, the deputy reported discoloration on several parts of her body.
A witness observed the physical altercation of Molter on top of the victim. The witness said they saw Molter throw the victim to the ground and kick her. Allegedly Molter got on top of the witness with his hands around her neck and say “I will kill you” several times. He also threatened the witness with physical harm as well.
Molter is in the Highlands County Jail with a $25,000 bond.