SEBRING — Philletta Breanna Moransit, the woman whose 5-year-old son was found drowned in an Avon Park lake, was released Friday after someone posted $200,000 bail on her behalf.
“Yes, she’s out,” said Scott Dressel, spokesman for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
She was released on her own recognizance after bond was paid to HD Bail Bonds; she still faces charges stemming from the youngster’s death.
Moransit is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child; her next court date, which she can dial into remotely, is set for July 21 – almost exactly a year after her son was found dead in a lake.
Moransit was arrested July 24, 2020 after police found the body of her son, Chance Peterkin, floating in Lake Lelia, also known by locals as Gator Lake. Family members reported Moransit and her son missing on July 23, 2020, in the early evening. They told police that no one had seen the pair since 9:30 that morning when they left a Purcell Street home. Relatives searched for the two without luck throughout that afternoon.
Later that evening, deputies found Moransit wandering unclothed in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot on College Drive. The child was not with her, according to sheriff’s Deputy Meghan E. Nielsen’s arrest report.
During questioning in the parking lot, she gave investigators vague answers about swimming with the boy and seemed to be unaware of where she, or the child was, the deputy wrote in her report.
Deputies immediately launched an evening search for the child using air, water and ground assets around Lake Lelia. Deputies and other searchers, including Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, walked the shore of the lake, searching for the boy in thick grass and undergrowth.
Blackman reportedly found him just after midnight on July 24, in thick grass about 100 feet from shore. Deputies found Moransit’s and the child’s footprints nearby; they also reported finding Moransit’s white blouse in the area.
She was arrested after being treated and released from AdventHealth Avon Park and pled not guilty on Aug. 20, 2020.
Since then, she has had five pretrial conferences, her last being May 20.
She celebrates her 30th birthday today (Tuesday).