SEBRING — The mother of a man who allegedly attacked her and her daughter asked a judge Wednesday not to put her son in prison.
“I want to speak about my son,” she said during her son’s pretrial conference. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, citing Marsy’s Law that gives victims the right to speak in court, gave her the go-ahead.
“We are speaking on behalf of my daughter, who has moved out of state,” Andrea Hammett, the defendant’s mother, told the judge. “We are here by choice of our own, and we’d like to say that we are standing in support of the defense in this situation regarding our son.”
Most victims describe how the defendant has ruined their lives, but Andrea Hammett wanted to ask prosecutors to keep him from jail.
“Our hope is that the state will consider the possibility of him not going to prison,” she said, adding, “based on this situation.”
Her son, 24-year-old Alexander Gregory Hammett, is charged with two counts of second degree attempted murder, battery on a service dog, and obstructing an officer without violence.
According to a November 2021 arrest affidavit, Alexander Hammett had been up for days and ran amok when his mother told him not to leave the house. He allegedly battled both women by punching them repeatedly in the home’s kitchen as they tried to restrain him. He clawed his way to the knife drawer in the kitchen and grabbed a big knife, deputies said.
As a Highlands County deputy with his police K9 pulled up to the Sebring house in response to a domestic disturbance call, the deputy saw two women flee the house with Hammett, bearing a knife, chasing them. Deputies repeatedly ordered Hammett to drop the knife, but he refused. They sent the police dog after him, at which time Hammett allegedly grabbed and tore at the dog’s face. The animal was hurt slightly and lost some of its fur.
The deputy wrote in Hammett’s arrest affidavit that both the mother’s, and the daughter’s faces were covered in blood. He also noted a knife wound to the daughter’s back. The sister was taken to the hospital by EMTs.
If convicted, Hammett could be sentenced to 15 years on each attempted murder charge; a year in jail for harming a police dog, and a year in jail for resisting or obstructing a police officer.
Estrada would not get involved in any discussions between prosecutors and victims. He urged Andrea Hammett to ask prosecutors directly.