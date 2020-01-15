LAKE PLACID — They say a mother’s physical strength is an amazing thing when she sees a child in danger. While Ramona Smith may not have lifted a Buick to save her son on Tuesday afternoon, she did pick up her son, Jerome Smith, 21, and get him to safety to save him from a fire.
Jerome Smith was working at the family’s Golf Cart Repair business at 506 Main Ave. According to his sister, Ashley Smith, who was working in the office, Jerome was wiring an amphibious 6-wheel ATV. After wiring the vehicle, there was an explosion that immediately threw Jerome about 6 feet into the air across the bay, Ashley said.
“He was unconscious for about 40 seconds,” Ashley said.
Ashley called 911 while her quick-thinking fiance, Andrew Lewis, and mechanic Cooper Menut and brother James Smith put the flames out with fire extinguishers. Business owner and matriarch lifted her son and put his arm around her and walked Jerome out of the bay and onto a nearby golf cart in the parking lot.
When Ashley Smith spoke to the Highlands News-Sun, at about 1:30 p.m., she said her brother was sedated and burned. He has been admitted to AdventHealth Lake Placid.
“Then the ambulance and fire departments showed up,” Ashley said. “It only took them 2-3 minutes.”
According to a fire official on the scene, the fire was out when they got there. Fire officials ventilated the building. On the scene were Sun n Lakes and Lake Placid fire departments and EMS.
Lake Placid Police Department was on the scene providing support and traffic control.
“You just never know what’s going to happen in a shop. You have to be careful; I call it ‘shop life’,” Ashley said. “The explosion was so loud that it sounded like a bomb going off. That’s the loudest thing I can think of to describe it. It knocked everything off the walls in the office.”
Ashley considers her family members heroes.