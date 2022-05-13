LAKE PLACID — A young mom charged in the drowning death of her infant child in December pled guilty to lesser charges and is now serving five years of probation, court records show.
Kaitlyn Bell was originally charged with negligent manslaughter of a child, but prosecutors in April reduced the charge to neglect of a child without great bodily harm and withheld adjudication. She pled guilty to culpable negligence.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, noting that prosecutors had reduced 21-year-old Kaitlyn Bell’s original charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child to the lesser charge of neglect of a child with great bodily harm, agreed on March 1 to reduce her bond from $155,000 to $50,500. The reduction allowed Bell to pay 10%, about $6,000, to a bondsman and leave jail that afternoon.
Estrada also lowered the bond after Bell’s female relative offered to provide shelter for Bell, who was pregnant at the time of her release.
“The court will agree with defense that as the state has reduced the charges, therefore the bond should properly reflect the new charges,” Estrada said when he ordered the reduction in March.
Since then, Bell negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors that gave her credit for time served (30 days), five years of probation, no contact with her second child unless the Department of Children and Families is present, and pay $30 a month for her supervision.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home Bell shared with her boyfriend, Noel Menendez, in response to a call from Bell’s home that an infant may have drowned in a bathtub. According to the arrest affidavit, Bell had let a baby and an older child bathe out of her view for some minutes.
Noel and Bell were on the living room couch watching television when the sound of the children playing stopped. That’s when Bell entered the bathroom and found the baby unresponsive in the water. Noel went into the bathroom and attempted to restart the child’s breathing by applying CPR as Bell called 911.
Police noted that the bathtub was filled “almost to the top” and that Bell failed to properly supervise the bathing children.
After the child was taken to the hospital, doctors noted, ”prognosis is extremely grim, I doubt she will have a meaningful outcome.”
Life support for the child was withdrawn on Jan. 12.