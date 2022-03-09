LAKE PLACID — “Into the Wild” was the theme for Saturday night’s 3rd annual Mom Prom fundraiser. Some 100 women, donning animal print, partied in the Sun N Lakes Community Center that was decked out in jungle décor.
Blue and green balloon arches interwoven with greenery greeted guests. Tables were set with dark linens and animal print runners. Centerpieces were a mix of exotic foliage. The bar area was fashioned into a tiki hut.
Organizer Betsy Canevari said the benefit for Lake Placid High School’s Project Graduation was wildly successful with more than $6,000 raised for the cause. Project Graduation is an event for graduating seniors to take part in that is drug and alcohol free and is parent sponsored.
The ladies were able to make memories of the night with the Alan Jay photo booth. A wild wall covered in greenery and balloon sculptures was also set up for photo ops.
One very special lady, Elizabeth Bass, was crowned queen of the Mom Prom. She was all smiles while wearing her tiara and holding her bouquet of flowers.
DJ Ben Rosen of GNR Entertainment kept the entertainment flowing all night. His music filled the facility and encouraged dancing. His light show turned an ordinary community room into a nightclub. He arranged for someone to bring in monkeys and large snakes, which many people posed with. The DJ also helped with all the giveaways.
The next big thing from the organizers of the Mom Prom will be the Adult Homecoming in the fall. That fun fundraiser will benefit the Lake Placid Middle School’s football team, which needs new helmets that are estimated to cost $13,000. The benefit will also split funds with the LPHS cheer team. More details will be released as the event gets closer.