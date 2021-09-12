Kudos to Joe Roberson for his wonderful Sept. 8th editorial, “Biden is definitely not Trump,” Thank you for the enlightened moment of truth.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 12, 2021 @ 6:04 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.