Last Saturday afternoon I was surfing channels on the TV and caught the last part of a special interview featuring the 25th anniversary of the movie “Field of Dreams.” It is one of my all-time favorite movies and the first time I saw it I was in a theater all by myself. That was special all by itself.
The famous line of the movie is “Build it and he will come.” You could use the same line and modify it a bit to describe what we have developed at the airport with our youth aviation education efforts. “Build it and THEY will come”; and come they have.
After watching Bob Costas interview Kevin Costner and other cast members, it was an easy choice to decide which Saturday night movie Becky and I would be watching. There are so many great performances, a great sound track, and some memorable lines.
One line that stuck with me was “You don’t recognize the significant moments in your life while they are happening.” Doc Graham, played by Burt Lancaster, was describing his short time in the big leagues before he left the game, to avoid being sent back to the minor leagues, to later become a doctor.
In the story of the film, ghosts of ball players come back to play on the field cut out of a corn field. This past week, we too visited some ghosts of the past studying the history of aviation and those who made it happen. Lilienthal, Langley, Orvil and Wilbur Wright, Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, Chuck Yeager, and Neil Armstrong visited our classroom. Also, if the students listened closely, they could have heard the echoes of the B-17s that flew in and out of Hendricks Field during WWll, now known as Sebring Regional Airport. When you stand on the flightline, you are surrounded by history. Knowing and appreciating that history is something we should never take for granted.
I guess one of the advantages of putting 72 years behind me is that there are many times in my life I look back on that I didn’t really appreciate their significance until much later: people, places and events that all had an impact on me. With the speed of life, you find yourself moving on to the next thing without much time to stop and smell the roses.
We teachers are in a position to help develop “significant moments” with our students. We may not have a clue what they are to our students, but sometimes when we are lucky, we will get the note, email or phone call saying thanks for something we did, said, or class that we taught.
When you read this, we will have ended the first week that our Aviation Academy students have spent at the airport, beginning their journey in aviation and aerospace and building aircraft. It will take a few sessions for everyone to settle in to the flow of the program. It is different than most any class in high school they have taken. They will be immersed in technical and interesting information and participate in building something to a very high standard that requires precision, discipline and teamwork to be successful. The end result will be someone sitting in the pilot’s seat with their health and safety on the line of a student-built aircraft. It doesn’t get any more real than that.
Will these experiences in our aviation program be some significant moments for our students? That is not ours to decide but only our students will determine if it is. I know one thing for sure, our team of instructors and volunteers helping conduct the program will do their best to make it meaningful.
My current field of dreams is stretched along the flightline of the Sebring Regional Airport. It is a place where magic happens and we are creating options and opportunities for our youth through aviation and aerospace activities. We built it, continue to build it, and hopefully it will never be finished.
“The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under which shade you do not expect to sit.” – Nelson Henderson.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.