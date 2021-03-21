SEBRING — On Monday it will be exactly one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Highlands County. It wouldn’t take long for cases of the coronavirus to start popping up and it was soon a household word. The virus changed every aspect of the way we live, from work, social meetings, eating out, going to school and even how we conducted funerals. Within one year, the county would see more than 7,500 cases of COVID and 313 deaths attributed to the virus.
By the time 2020 was over, everyone would know someone who had contracted the virus, the level of symptoms run the gamut from mild to severe, requiring hospitalization. While not the first person to contract the virus, Ivette Perez is one of the first county residents to become severely ill and end up hospitalized. She is the first person who was put on a ventilator and was able to leave the hospital some 50 days later after being in a coma for 25 of those days.
Many therapies have been tried with varying degrees of success since those first early days. Ivette and her husband Jesus credit God with her healing. The husband and wife team are co-pastors of of Casa de la Adoracion y Alabonza (House of Praise and Worship) at 4708 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
Ivette was admitted to the AdventHealth Sebring on March 31 and was not released until May 19. After being admitted for pneumonia and a fever, Ivette also lost her sense of taste. She became so ill that she died (flat-lined) three times. She was also put on a ventilator and a food tube and was in a coma. Ivette also needed to have a pacemaker put in as a result of COVID complications.
Most of the time, the family was unable to visit Ivette. After she finally woke up from her coma, visits via social media apps were the most frequent. Eventually Jesus was able to visit his wife in person. Their children, Johnathan, Juvette, Joel and his wife April Perez visited the matriarch at home with the grandkids, Joel and Immanuel a few days after she returned home.
Jesus, who is also a firefighter/paramdic in Hardee County, felt Ivette was effected by the virus so badly because she has underlying medical conditions such as asthma and type two diabetes.
“I’m doing good now,” Ivette said “I’m alive and I am grateful. I don’t have any taste still. I have to take my time to do things. I am slower now.”
Kind of like the movie, “While You were Sleeping,” Ivette slept through some events like her birthday and she missed a woman’s conference her church and others participate in. On the couple’s 35th anniversary on Valentine’s Day, she broke down because she thought about how easily her husband could have been a widower. She found herself in grateful tears at holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving because the family celebrations could have looked very different.
“I cannot complain, emotionally and physically COVID has changed my life completely,” Ivette said. “I used to be very independent. Now, I have to submit myself. It’s humbling. I have had the support of my friends and church members. The church has helped me so much. I didn’t cook for four months after I got home. They have spoiled me.”
COVID has brought out the best and worst of people but Jesus said he and his family have witnessed the best. Jesus said his fellow county employees and others have made it possible for him to remain at his wife’s side for months.
Jesus said that his wife is about 90-95% back to normal. He said when she works hard one day, it may take her a day to recuperate. Jesus said his wife lost about half her hair but it is growing back.
“I am so grateful to God,” Jesus said. “I have used the time to get closer with God.”
Jesus said it has took a big toll on the kids. He said his wife was very strong throughout the ordeal and ministered to the nurses in the hospital and she still ministers to those around her. Although the family has always spent much time together, Jesus said they are more deliberate in doing everything together.
“I try to live like everyday is my last,” Ivette said. “He opened the door for my testimony. I am a miracle.”
She said she knows God put her here for a reason, to be a blessing to people and she is not about to let him down. She also urged people to forgive and not fight over inconsequential things.
“She may be weaker physically, but she is very strong spiritually,” Jesus said.
Ivetee will be speaking about her experiences she had during her coma and hospital stay at the Debra Ministry Conference on April 24. The conference will start with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and ends with lunch at 12:30 p.m. outdoors at Casa de la Adoracion y Alabonza.
As of Monday, the eligibility age for vaccines has been lowered to 50. By April, vaccines could be available to everyone the Emergency Use Authorization has approved the use of the vaccines in. New cases of COVID and hospitalizations have been on the decline.