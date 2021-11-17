LAKE PLACID — A crash on Monday afternoon on State Road 70 near County Road 721 left two people dead and two people critically injured.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, a 65-year-old woman was driving an SUV with a 68-year-old male passenger, both were from Melbourne, Florida. The SUV was driving east on SR 70, east of CR 721.
The SUV tried to pass the slower eastbound traffic by entering the westbound traffic lane of SR 70. The second vehicle, a sedan, was being driven by a 72-year-old woman with a 68-year-old male passenger, both from Rotunda, Florida.
The SUV collided with the front end of the sedan. The SUV would stop on the north shoulder of SR 70 while the sedan ended up partially on the same shoulder and in the travel lane.
The driver of the SUV sustained critical injuries while her passenger died.
In the sedan, the driver also suffered critical injuries and her passenger also died.
Everyone was wearing a seat belt according to the report.
FHP preliminary reports do not have the makes and models of the cars and do not identify the people involved until the final report is completed. The final report could take weeks to several months.
There have been 35 fatalities on Highlands County roads this year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. Of those fatalities, four have been within the past week. At this same time last year there were 21 fatalities, an increase of 66%.