LAKE PLACID — An early morning crash Monday sent a West Palm Beach man to a trauma unit with serious injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to the crash that happened at State Road 70 at the intersection of U.S. 27 at 4:35 a.m.
According to the FHP report, Leonardo Guitierrez Rubian, 31, of West Palm Beach, was driving his 1997 Honda CRV east on SR 70 approaching the intersection of U.S. 27.
Francisco B. Lozaamaya, 39, of Belle Glade, was in a 2000 Freightliner C120 semi, which was stopped facing north in the left-hand turn lane of U.S. 27.
Lozaamaya was navigating a left turn in order to travel east on SR 70 when the front of the Honda crashed into the front left of the semi.
Rubian was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The report shows both drivers were wearing seat belts. It is unknown whether alcohol was a contributing factor in Rubian’s case. The report said alcohol was not a contributing factor for Lozaamaya.
The color of the traffic light is under investigation as is the wreck. FHP is asking for any witnesses to the crash to call them at 239-938-1800.