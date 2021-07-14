SEBRING — A single vehicle wreck led to the death of an unknown driver early Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol did not provide many details as they were working on identifying the driver. While FHP preliminary reports do not give the names of those involved in crashes or even the make and models of the vehicles, they generally state the gender, age and city the motorist is from. At the time Monday’s crash report was written, the next of kin was not notified.
According to the report, just past 2 a.m., the driver was headed west on U.S. 98 nearing Johnson Lane when it failed to navigate a curve. The driver left the roadway, collided with a tree and caught on fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
This fatality is the 17th on Highlands County roads in 2021 per the unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. As of this same time last year, there had been 12 fatalities on county roads.