LAKE PLACID – The Town of Lake Placid had two fatal car wrecks on Monday. In the morning, Opal N. Kendricks, 33, of Sebring, was killed in a single car crash when she was ejected after her car flipped over. More information on that crash appeared in the Tuesday edition of the Highlands News-Sun.
The second crash to claim a life happened about 11:30 p.m.
According to Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, Emilio Cardenas, (no age given) of Lake Placid, died on the way to the hospital. Fansler also said the crash is under investigation.
Lake Placid police investigated the crash that took place at Interlake Boulevard. Fansler said the preliminary findings are that Cardenas was driving a white sedan and pulled out in front of a semi truck that was traveling in a southbound lane of U.S. 27. It is not known if Cardenas intended to travel east through the intersection and keep going to County Road 621 or make a left to head north on U.S. 27.
The semi hit Cardenas’ car and pushed it over the median and into the northbound lanes of U.S. 27. His car came to rest in front of the NAPA Auto Parts store on the east side of U.S. 27.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
In unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, there have been 12 fatalities so far in 2020 on Highlands County roads.