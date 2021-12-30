SEBRING — County officials hope to move forward before long on a project to expand the Building Department and improve that government office’s ability to serve the public.
This month, they put some money toward it.
At their last regular meeting, the Board of County Commissioners approved a $2.2 million funds transfer from the unreserved fund balance into the Building Department expansion project. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said this should help “get the ball rolling.”
Development Services Director Leah Sauls said the funding came from a surplus of building permit fees. Whatever the county has in surplus must be assigned to a project or operations cost and used. If not, it must be refunded, Sauls said.
Meanwhile, Sauls and Vosburg are hoping to improve the Building Department to make it more customer-friendly, as well as more efficient for staff. Expansion of the department is one of the projects that the county has as a need, which is not yet funded, contracted or designed.
Sauls said building expansion is an allowable expense for surplus fees, under state law that passed just within the last two years. Vosburg said the statute requires that the Building Department not keep funds above the average of the last four years of revenue.
To refund it, Vosburg said, would require a complicated process that the county would then have to devise a complicated system of paying people back. In the meantime, the Building Department is experiencing the pressures of needing to handle increased growth.
He expects to bring ideas back to commissioners on how to handle that need for expansion. Sauls said she hopes to see the project done within two years, in 2023.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked what that expansion would look like, given that the site is “landlocked.” Sauls said the project is still in the “exploration phase” of trying to see how expansion might take place.
She said buying more land behind the building might be necessary. That would include houses located along South Eucalyptus Street and Magnolia Avenue. At this point, however, she doesn’t know which parcels they would want, and whether or not they would need them.
“We want to have a one-stop shop,” Sauls said of the department. “If we need a new structure, we may have to do that.”
The department needs to hire another permit tech and another building inspector, at least, Sauls said, which requires more office space in or around the Highlands County Government Center Annex.
Although $2.2 million seems like a lot, Sauls said, it may be exactly what’s needed.
Roberts said it sounded like she might need a whole new building, and Sauls said that’s possible. It may involve constructing another structure that connects to the Annex.
Vosburg said he may have a proposal to present sometime in the near future, as soon as he’s gathered more data.