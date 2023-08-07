County commissioners moved money last week to buy land into a project to build a county building.
They also approved reallocation of funds to help people stay in their homes.
August 8, 2023 @ 4:43 am
On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved a budget amendment to reallocate $375,000 from Project 22009, to buy right of way land on and along Hammock Road, to Project 19007, to build a new traffic operations building.
That matter, presented by County Engineer J.D. Langford, passed unanimously without discussion and no comments from the audience.
In another matter, the board approved an appropriation of additional revenue from Program Income to designated State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) projects, as recommended by the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.
Housing Programs Coordinator Lucy Castillo said the funds would raise the SHIP fund by $428,861. Of that, $165,000 will go to Project Down Payment, $174,861 will go into Project Rehabilitation and $89,000 will go into Project Emergency Housing Assistance, which helps with rental payments.
Castillo said the SHIP program is generating $5,000 per month on various clients’ loan payments, which along with interest earned has generated $180,000 in paid-off loans.
Commissioner Don Elwell noted that Highlands County is one of the few counties whose SHIP program requires some level of payment. Castillo confirmed that, noting that most counties have deferment or forgiveness built into their programs.
“It has that program income which was one of our better decisions years ago,” Elwell said, “because again it’s just going to continue to recycle and be able to help more people as we go along.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he had seen Castillo “in action” over the years and complemented her on the job she performs.
When Roberts asked if there was any other revenue, Castillo said all of the funds in question on Tuesday came from people paying back their loans.
Most of all, Roberts said, he was glad to see no property tax revenue was used in the program.
