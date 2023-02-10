AVON PARK — Roy Lee Sykes, accused of enticing a 9-year-old girl into his backyard camper on Jan. 23, pleaded not guilty in court last week to luring a child under 12.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Luis Ramos, who monitors sex offenders in Highlands County, charged Sykes with luring and enticing a child under 12 as well as 16 counts of failing to register email addresses and other online accounts. Convicted sex offenders are banned from using internet aliases and unregistered social media accounts.

Recommended for you