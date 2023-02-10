AVON PARK — Roy Lee Sykes, accused of enticing a 9-year-old girl into his backyard camper on Jan. 23, pleaded not guilty in court last week to luring a child under 12.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Luis Ramos, who monitors sex offenders in Highlands County, charged Sykes with luring and enticing a child under 12 as well as 16 counts of failing to register email addresses and other online accounts. Convicted sex offenders are banned from using internet aliases and unregistered social media accounts.
The incident began when Florida Department of Corrections Parole Officer J. Chris McWhorter spotted Sykes walking with the unidentified little girl near the offender’s camper in Avon Park. Sykes was pushing a wheelchair with beer cans as a little girl walked next to him.
McWhorter parked his car and approached Sykes’ home, which is a camper behind a stockade fence.
McWhorter immediately called Ramos to inform him of Sykes’ location. During the phone call, Ramos marked the first sighting at 5:05 p.m. McWhorter next saw the child as she exited Sykes’ backyard trailer at 5:32 p.m., a half hour later.
However, the little girl told police that she had only been in the trailer for five minutes. The unidentified girl, who is not related to Sykes, also told police that Sykes had only offered her a soda to drink.
McWhorter wrote that Sykes’ violent criminal history – combined with the fact that he was not related to the child – raised alarms.
Court records show that Sykes was convicted of kidnapping, rape, and sodomy of a woman in Georgia in 1991 as well as distributing obscene material to a minor in 1999.
McWhorter wrote that he saw the child and Sykes on the street at 5:05 p.m. He also wrote that he saw the little girl exit the camper a half hour after he first saw the two together.
“She kept nervously claiming nothing happened between her and Sykes when questioned if Sykes had touched her in any way,” McWhorter wrote in his report.
After repeatedly telling McWhorter that nothing sexual happened between her and Sykes, she asked McWhorter to take her to her grandfather’s house nearby. McWhorter did so. Sykes denied knowing the girl and told McWhorter that she had never been in his camper before.
After arresting Sykes, Ramos checked the defendant’s cell phone and saw unreported email addresses as well as Facebook Messenger and other social media identifiers. He charged Sykes – who was on felony probation – with 17 counts of failing to register those accounts.
Enticing a child into a structure is a third-degree felony punishable by five years in prison, as are each of the 17 counts of failing to register.