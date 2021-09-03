SEBRING — Monoclonal antibody therapy could have a significant impact in the battle against COVID-19. It is used in patients who test positive for the virus and have the potential to become seriously ill and hospitalized because of certain comorbidities. Monoclonal therapy is available in Highlands County at AdventHealth Sebring and Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Timing is the key in getting the monoclonal therapy. There is a short window to get the treatment from the time an individual tests positive for it to be effective. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Health, the treatment should be given within 10 days of a positive COVID test. NIH stated treatment should start “as soon as possible after the positive test” and “within 10 days of symptom onset.”
“There are patients out in the community that are in high risk,” Dr. Raymund Razonable, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, said in a recent interview. “Many of them don’t feel bad but in a few days they may turn for the worst so we have to catch them early, we have to test them early and we have to offer this drug and make it available to them as quickly as possible because it doesn’t only prevent hospitalization it also prevents severity of the disease, it lessens it. The most important measure of all is survival. Mortality rate is significantly reduced with monoclonal antibodies compared to those without.”
Patients should plan some time for treatment as the IV infusion takes one hour and another hour of observation is required by AdventHealth. They allow handheld electronics or bring a book to keep you entertained.
AdventHealth shared its requirements for the treatment: Any adult with a positive test result for COVID-19, 65 years and older or patients under 65 who meet any of these criteria: have a BMI of over 25; have a chronic kidney disease; have a chronic lung disease; have diabetes; currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment; are over 55 and have cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
AdventHealth Sebring’s infusion site is on the campus at 4420 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. The hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. They do not take walk-ins; call 863-414-4354 for more information.
Highlands Regional Medical Center at 3600 S. Highlands Ave. in Sebring is taking walk-ins seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After receiving a positive COVID test, the patient should go to the emergency room and will be evaluated by a physician. The physician will determine if the patient meets the criteria for the monoclonal therapy. If so, it is done at that time. Again, plan to be there for a few hours.
“Since the start of this program we have been evaluating our outcomes on an almost daily basis,” Rayzonable said. “What we are seeing are reductions in hospitalization, reductions in patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and there is also a reduction of people dying from COVID-19. Those are the three major findings that we are seeing that are making us encouraged about the program that we do.”
The therapy has been the focus of several recent press conferences from Gov. Ron DeSantis. His administration has set up 21 monoclonal treatment sites throughout Florida. Of those, the nearest clinic to Highlands County is in Polk County at Church at the Mall, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland. The site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
While at the Lakeland site, DeSantis said on Aug. 21 the therapy has been given the same Emergency Use Authorization as the vaccines. It has been used since the end of 2020 but DeSantis said it was not well known so they are raising awareness of its availability.