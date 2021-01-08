SEBRING — Jessica Montague’s death, for many in the community, hurt like the loss of family, which she was to many in the local car culture, especially among Mustang owners. Montague was one of five women killed Jan. 23, 2019 in the shooting at SunTrust Bank on U.S. 27.
“It’s incredible to see the number of people who came out (last year),” said friend, practically family member Daffne Cruz, who shared Montague’s love of Mustangs and whose daughters are almost the exact same age. Montague’s daughter turns 5 in February. Cruz’s turns 5 in May.
“What I see in her girl is what I saw in Jessica,” Cruz said. “Funniness and sassiness. I rarely saw her without a smile.”
Cruz’s and Montague’s families spent time together. Cruz and her family became a system of support for Montague’s husband, Jermaine, who goes by “Maine.” He, Cruz and others finished building Montague’s 2008 Ford Mustang GT, which she had already painted from black to “Grabber Blue,” a much-sought color for the model.
Mother, wife and friend Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague was a 25-year resident of Highlands County. Her passions were her children, helping others and building her 2008 Ford Mustang GT just the way she wanted it. For Jermaine Montague, 2019 became all about honoring his wife.
“Working on my wife’s car now gives me a sense of accomplishment,” Jermaine told the Highlands News-Sun then. “What keeps me motivated is the thought of her right here with me. Telling me what she wants done and how she wants it.”
Cruz said Montague’s daughter has remarked on how “that’s mommy’s car,” and indeed the sight of the car at both the funeral in 2019 and at last January’s cruise helped Montague’s husband, family and friends feel as though she were still here.
The car even showed up in news reports on that bad day in January 2019, Cruz said, in the background of live camera shots of the event, parked safely under shade trees on the highway side of the lot.
The Second Annual Memorial Cruise for Jessica Montague will give everyone who knew her a chance to remember her, and will give those who didn’t a chance to honor her and four other women who lost their lives on Jan. 23, 2019, in an unexplained and tragic shooting.
As with last year, the cruise will start at Reflection Park on U.S. 27, the site of the former SunTrust bank where the shooting occurred and now dedicated as a memorial to Montague, Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Ana Piñon-Williams and Cynthia Watson.
People are asked to start gathering at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 and be ready to drive out by 6 p.m., down U.S. 27 to Lakeview Drive, through downtown Sebring, and then out on Sebring Parkway to Panther Parkway, Manatee Drive, Valerie Boulevard and U.S. 27 to gather again at Love Bugg’s, like last year.
Cruz said she’s made sure folks at Love Bugg’s know about the plan to arrive there this time. Last time they didn’t, and although the parking lot accommodated the 30-plus cars of the cruise, it surprised the store staff a bit. This year the event page shows 28 going, but another 74 interested, who could easily show up that day.
Not that it worries Cruz too much, given the drivers’ experience with cruise events and car shows.
“You get crafty on how to park and stage cars,” Cruz said.
She said she wants to talk with staff at the Residence Inn by Marriott, across Tubbs Road from Reflection Park. It became a law enforcement and emergency vehicle staging area in 2019 and could end up taking some overflow if enough people join the cruise.
Mostly, this is about sharing stories and supporting those families who lost their loved ones.
Cruz said it hurts her heart that Jermaine has gone through this. Jessica died on her husband’s birthday. Cruz said she makes a point to give him a gift on the day before or after, but never that day.
She wants people to know that it’s easy to get caught up in the sadness of the tragedy.
“We’ve tried to turn it into something positive,” Cruz said, “doing something she would have loved to have done.”
She also encourages people to continue to check on and support those who lost loved ones. A year or two later, most people have forgotten the event, but families still live with the loss.
Seeing people come out last year, not just for Montague, but for all five women, and ride out together through town was, as Cruz said, “beautifully tragic.”
To go, find the event on Facebook and sign up. It’s being sponsored by Strictly Royal Racing, the shop where both Montague and Cruz have worked on their cars. Gather at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at 1901 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.