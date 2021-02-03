This year marks the 45th Black History month, a nationally recognized annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and acknowledgement of their central role in U.S. history. The concept of celebrating African American achievements was proposed and implemented by Carter G. Woodson, an American historian, author, and the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Upon the acceptance of Black History month, Woodson created a sense of equality for Blacks living in a segregated country. The ability to celebrate and recognize African Americans’ excellence, innovation, and trailblazing in fields such as science, technology, and civic engagement enhanced the Black community’s sense of pride. Black History Month is now observed by other countries, such as Canada, Germany, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
Mr. Woodson emphasized the importance of establishing a theme for the public to explore during this month. This year’s theme is “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.” The significance of this theme is to explore the Black diaspora, the dispersion of Black families across the United States. Woodson was one of the first scholars to study this topic.
In celebration of Black History Month, the Florida Commission on Human Relations honors leaders and advocates who have made great sacrifices to protect the rights of many citizens and/or made a change in their communities and the nation, some of whom are enshrined in the Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame.
Black History Month is a time of reflection and serves as an opportunity to gain new perspectives and learn more about the important achievements of this rich and vital culture. I encourage all to take this time to educate yourself on and appreciate African American contributions.
Mario A. Garza
Commissioner and Chairman
Florida Commission on Human Relations