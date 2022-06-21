DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Montoya family is doubling its endurance racing fun once more at the upcoming Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.
DragonSpeed USA announced that Sebastian Montoya, the 17-year-old son of champion driver Juan Pablo Montoya, will reunite with his father and Henrik Hedman in the team’s No. 81 ORECA LMP2 07 for the six-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on June 26 at Watkins Glen International, the historic road course in New York’s Finger Lakes region.
Hedman and the two Montoyas teamed for the first time in March at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. In that race, Sebastian Montoya blazed from nearly a minute off the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) pace to take the class lead in his first stint before handing the No. 81 over to his dad. Less than five minutes into his stint, however, Juan Pablo Montoya was caught in a multicar incident that ended the race for the team.
“I’m super happy to drive again for DragonSpeed at Watkins Glen,” Sebastian Montoya said. “Running Sebring alongside my dad and Henrik was such a great learning experience and huge fun at the same time. The team has one of the best setups in LMP2 so I’m aiming for a winning return!”
Sebastian’s dad – the 2019 WeatherTech Championship Daytona Prototype international (DPi) champion, three-time Rolex 24 At Daytona winner, two-time Indianapolis 500 champion and seven-race winner in Formula One – is just as excited as his son about the on-track reunion.
“I’m really pleased to have my kid back in the car with Henrik and myself,” Juan Pablo Montoya said. “He did an amazing job at Sebring, and at The Glen we want to finish what we started in Florida. If we run as strongly all day as we did in the first couple of hours at Sebring, we should have a solid chance to win.”
Hedman and the elder Montoya rebounded from the Sebring disappointment to win the LMP2 portion of the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio on May 15 and sit atop the class standings. DragonSpeed will compete in the full LMP2 campaign this year.
“Sebastian did a stellar job at Sebring,” Hedman said. “Finding out he was available made the decision to add the Six Hours to our schedule an easy one, along with bouncing back into contention for the WeatherTech LMP2 title at Mid-Ohio. I loved being part of this lineup at Sebring and always look forward to the challenge of The Glen.”
Action at Watkins Glen runs June 23-26 and includes five IMSA-sanctioned series. The Sahlen’s Six Hours starts at 10:40 a.m. ET Sunday, June 26, with live coverage coming in combination on Peacock and USA Network. Tickets for the race weekend are available at TheGlen.com.