The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of April gives anglers the fair to good fishing days as the moon arrives at its highest interference rate on Tuesday. Therefore anglers should fish the overhead and moonrise periods of the day when fish adjustment activity will be highest.
The weather forecast predicts a cold front high pressure system passing through the state tonight and Monday. Pressure will rise more than normal Monday morning and top-out Tuesday midday. Wednesday a mild southwesterly wind from a low pressure system will trigger a fast dropping barometer. Both days anglers will experience excellent fish adjustment and subsequent feeding action — Monday during the morning and Tuesday during the afternoon to evening hours.
Wind speeds will be at the top end of the ideal fishing wind speeds of 8 to 12 mph. And ideal west wind today followed by a north wind for Monday, an east wind for Tuesday and southerly wind for Wednesday.
Water temperatures are in the ideal temperature range for fish to feed at the highest annual rate —75 to 80 degrees fish feed every two to three days. And weather systems have been providing above-average pressure changes in harmony with the same timing duration.
Remember, as pressure moves up, fish adjust upward, and when pressure moves down, fish adjust downward. And as is always the case during the Florida spring season, atmospheric pressure does not remain stable day to day but instead is moving up or down every day — two days up and two days down, repeat.
Best Fishing Days: Monday and Wednesday above average atmospheric pressure change, up and down respectively, will cause greater than average fish adjustment activity. The moonrise and moon overhead periods will have an above-average rating as the moon produces its greatest positive effect of the month on Tuesday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:18 p.m. and the sunset at 7:57 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains in the 4-5 rating range.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:16 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:50 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 6:30-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon, July 2-8 full moon, 17-23 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog page, where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Access advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One of four gates is open 10 inches and flowing 170 cubic feet per second.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article.
