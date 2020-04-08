The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first full week of April gives anglers the second half of the super full moon phase and plenty of ‘fish adjustment’ activity as the current low pressure system gives way to a high pressure cold front forecasted to arrive Thursday night-Friday morning.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will have a challenging west wind to deal with, with speeds reaching 15-plus mph today and Thursday. Atmospheric pressure will bottom-out at 29.78 in Hg Thursday evening and begin a 30-hour steady climb Friday morning as the winds switch out of the north.
Saturday morning an ideal fishing north wind will give way to an east wind as a high pressure system enters the panhandle. Pressure will peak during noon on Saturday at 30.05 In Hg. Anglers will find fish in the shoreline shallows.
If anglers will endure the high winds during the peak periods they’ll have exceptional catches today through Saturday morning. The super full moon is driving weather patterns to change at above average rates every two day which will cause constant ‘fish adjustment activity’ every other day.
Since water temperatures are ideal for fish metabolisms to be at full speed, they’re eating every other day and with the weather factors triggering more than average adjustment, you can expect well above average feeding activity today through Saturday morning.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday and perhaps Saturday morning — depends on the timing of the high pressure system which begins to arrive Friday morning and is forecast to top-out after a 0.28 In Hg climb during noon Friday.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 1:42 a.m. and underfoot at 2:10 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:26 p.m. and midnight twelve hours later, therefore the two major periods of the super full moon will occur during the hours of 10:30 – 2:30 and achieve a feed rating of 7-8 today with a decrease in rating daily by a full number until Friday when it will normalize in the 5-range for the weekend. Daily these periods move later by about an hour.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occur at 7:43 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:08 a.m. and the moonrise occurs at 7:08 p.m. and the sunset at 7:47 p.m. Both periods will produce a 5-rating during the 6:30 – 8:30 hours. Daily these two periods move later by 50 minutes and decrease in rating to a 4-rating by Friday.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon, May 19-25, new moon.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon, May 19-25, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50 feet for the high-level mark and 38.25 feet for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) One gate is open 1.4 feet and flowing 265 cubic feet per second. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons — April and May the lake is gradually lowered 1.5 feet in preparation for the rainy season which starts June 1. .
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
FloridaLakesMaps.com offers 72 lake-contour maps for Highlands County lakes. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston, specializing in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties.