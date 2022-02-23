SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre held their much-anticipated Moonlight, Martinis and Meatballs event on Saturday evening Feb. 19. The event was originally scheduled for September 2021, but had to be postponed for safety reasons due to the spike in COVID cases.
The evening was well worth the wait for attendees at this unique Food Cocktail Party. It is a major fundraiser for HLT so they can remain open and continue to offer their high quality theater for our community to enjoy.
Tickets were sold as general admission and VIP admission, both with options for designated driver tickets. VIP’s were granted early access to the event in the VIP lounge hosted by Sugar Sand Distilleries, with a very special martini created just for them.
“We proudly offer three Signature Martinis with the general admission ticket, newly chosen each year,” said Theater Manager Vanessa Logsdon.
Three handsome young men were the ‘Mix-Masters’ during the evening. They were Aaron Vanderhoef, Jeff Schoop and Kenneth Riberdy. They were shaking cocktails like they knew what they were doing and had a lot of fun doing it!
The three martinis were the French 75 (lemon), Whiskey Sour and French Martini (vanilla and raspberry). My personal preference was the French 75 which had a light lemon flavor with pieces of lemon zest and the rim coated with lemon sugar.
Later in the evening, guests could gaze up at the moon and stars with the help of local amateur astronomer, David Lewis. “I have lots of equipment, including five telescopes and a sky shed astro/pod in my yard at home.”
Five tables were set up with unique and tasty meatball creations by the ‘cheftestants’ for Superball VI! Each entrant in the competition had to prepare at least 100 samplings. Unfortunately two scheduled contestants were not able to be there.
There are two prizes awarded: the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award. The prize for each division is $500. In a surprising first, No. 2 Tiffany Cadzow, owner of Faded Bistro, won both the Judges Choice and the People’s Choice awards.
“We also had some fun games and opportunities to win money and prizes, including a Moonlight Scavenger Hunt, a raffle drawing and a Wine Pull,” said Logsdon.
New HLT member and tonight’s Master of Ceremonies, Ches McLeggan, encouraged participants to play ‘Heads or Tails’. There were a lot of laughs on stage with this game.
McLeggan hails from Jamaica and is an artist, photographer and writer. “I am used to doing things behind the scenes, but I think I would also like to appear in some of the shows.”
Angie Gasior, Arleen Lally and Coleen Kerns were enjoying the evening as a ‘girlfriends weekend.’ Lally welcomed her friends who came over from Melbourne.
Besides the tasty meatballs, a very nice ‘Bountiful Grazing Table’ complemented the martinis and meatballs and contained some pretty fancy Belgian waffles from Chez Mirelle.
For more information on upcoming shows and events at HLT, please go online at highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.