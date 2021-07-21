LAKE PLACID — Tractor Supply Co. won’t have to landscape a small parking island on the south side of its building now that the Town Council has agreed to waive the requirement.
The council and the store faced the issue of possibly obstructing the view of a popular mural of a cattle drive that covers the entire south side of the building at 60 Plaza Ave. The art, which gives the impression of cattle walking on the parking lot’s surface, would have been obstructed by a landscaped traffic island in the store’s site plan.
The answer was simple – have the council amend the site plan to remove the small parking island and any landscaping that would have been planted on the island.
The shopping center – which also contains a Dollar Tree, a Beef O’Brady’s, as well as Mayor John Holbrooke’s Lake Placid Do It Best Hardware store – is considering several solutions to increased traffic.
“Pedestrians have nearly been hit by cars pulling off County Road 621 and entering the shopping center,” Chief James Fansler said.
Holbrook, whose hardware store anchors the other end of the shopping center from Tractor Supply, said cars driving behind the shopping center also threaten the safety of pedestrians.
“Eventually somebody is going to get hurt out there,” Holbrook said. “This is a concern for some of the businesses in the complex. Now that Tractor Supply is there, the grocery store, a lot of semi truck action in the back, a lot of problems with traffic there, eventually somebody is going to get hurt back there.”
The council approved the removal of the parking island, and in another motion, voted to allow only delivery trucks behind the shopping center and to put up signs banning non-delivery vehicles.