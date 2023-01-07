SEBRING — A judge could declare Philletta Moransit, charged in the July 2020 drowning death of her 5-year-old son, not guilty by reason of insanity, a prosecutor suggested Wednesday.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden during a competency hearing Wednesday afternoon that prosecution and defense psychiatrists have determined Moransit was insane at the time she allegedly drowned the child in an Avon Park lake.
Darryl R. Smith, Moransit’s lawyer, announced his intention in January 2022 to use an insanity defense to defend his client. He hired Dr. Michael DiTomasso of Miami to evaluate Moransit’s state of mind leading up to, during, and after her son’s death. He also reviewed courtroom and deposition testimony.
According to Castillo, Moransit has undergone mental health intake at Peace River Center, a facility that provides out-patient counseling and competency restoration for defendants. A psychiatrist hired by the state may have come to the same conclusion.
“The doctor we retained to investigate for sanity at the time of the offense found her to be insane at the time of the offense,” Castillo said. “That will be not guilty by reason of insanity. She will be treated at Peace River.”
Castillo said he would have a written order for Cowden at the February competency docket.
“I anticipate and hope to have the proposed order presented to the court,” Castillo told the judge.
Cowden will rule on Moransit’s guilt or innocence after reading the psychological or psychiatric reports from DiTomasso and the state psychiatrist.
Moransit, who has undergone treatment and had the support of her family, has been reserved and polite during court in the last year.
The young woman’s alert and calm behavior in court was markedly different from the day she was arrested. More than two years ago, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies found Moransit naked and walking in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot on College Drive. She was unable to say where she was and gave bizarre answers as to the location of her missing son. She told deputies she was naked because she wanted to go swimming. She also claimed to be held hostage in the deputy’s car.
After searching for hours, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, searching with other deputies, found Moransit’s little boy, drowned in Lake Lelia in Avon Park. They charged her with aggravated manslaughter of a child and resisting an officer without violence.
At the time of her arrest, Moransit’s family told deputies that Philetta “exhibited unusual behavior for herself … reading the Christian Bible and other books obsessively,” being “chatty or spacey” and “being involved in an on/off romantic relationship,” all of which were not normal behaviors.