SEBRING — A woman whose 5-year-old son drowned in an Avon Park lake in July 2020 was mentally ill at the time of the alleged crime and is therefore not guilty by reason of insanity.
That’s the ruling of Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who relied on psychiatric reports from defense and prosecution mental health experts and other testimony to reach her decision.
Philletta Moransit, who has undergone in- and out-patient mental health treatment and received continuous psychological counseling, will continue such treatment under Cowden’s order.
Darryl R. Smith, Moransit’s lawyer, announced his intention to use an insanity defense to defend his client. He hired Dr. Michael DiTomasso of Miami to evaluate Moransit’s state of mind leading up to, during, and after her son’s death. He also reviewed courtroom and deposition testimony.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo agreed with the finding by outside mental health experts that Moransit did not know the difference between right and wrong – or what she had allegedly done.
According to Castillo, Moransit has undergone mental health intake at Peace River Center, a facility that provides out-patient counseling and competency restoration for defendants. A psychiatrist hired by the state may have come to the same conclusion.
“The doctor we retained to investigate for sanity at the time of the offense found her to be insane at the time of the offense,” Castillo told a judge in January. “That will be not guilty by reason of insanity. She will be treated at Peace River.”
The young woman’s alert and calm behavior in court was markedly different from the day she was arrested. More than two years ago, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies found Moransit naked and walking in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot on College Drive. She was unable to say where she was and gave bizarre answers as to the location of her missing son. She told deputies she was naked because she wanted to go swimming. She also claimed to be held hostage in the deputy’s car.
At the time of her arrest, Moransit’s family told deputies that Philetta “exhibited unusual behavior for herself … reading the Christian Bible and other books obsessively,” being “chatty or spacey” and “being involved in an on/off romantic relationship,” all of which were not normal behaviors.
Court records indicate that Moransit was under some pressure in her life, including a child support dispute with the child’s father; an eviction from a Sebring apartment during which Moransit and her fellow renters were complainants against the landlord; and loss of her job.