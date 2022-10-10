SEBRING — Darryl Smith is a lawyer with a client who may have been psychotic when she drowned her 5-year-old child. Or not.
In January, Smith notified the court that he intended to rely on an insanity defense to ensure Philletta Moransit does not serve any time in jail for the drowning of her 5-year-old son in 2020.
Then, in February, Smith asked a judge to have Moransit evaluated by a psychiatrist; the following month, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada agreed, so he ordered the evaluation. Since then, the case filings have been closed.
During a status conference for Moransit’s case recently, Smith asked Senior Judge Richard Prince for time to complete talks with prosecutors, talks that could result in an “NGI,” Smith said. A quick look at the courtroom glossary shows that it stands for “Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity.”
According to some law tutorials, people who successfully avoid prosecution for such crimes are almost always confined in mental health institutions. In fact, they may remain confined for a longer period of time than had they been found guilty and sentenced to a term in prison.
Psychiatrists, psychologists and others testify as to the insanity at a special hearing. Prosecutors can cross-examine the experts at the end of which they can argue against the plea or recommend the judge accept it.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said the court has several options when recommending treatment of such defendants — and not necessarily involuntary commitment.
“If a Court finds that a defendant is not guilty by reason of insanity — the defendant will receive treatment at the least restrictive setting,” Kromholz said. “If, because of the mental illness, they are a danger to self and or others, they could be given involuntary commitment. If not a danger then the treatment plan can be done in an out-patient manner.”
Moransit has already been under the care of Dr. Michael DiTomasso, who has been meeting with Moransit since the middle of the year. He has been evaluating Moransit’s state of mind leading up to, during and after her son’s death. The psychiatrist has been reviewing Moransit’s courtroom and deposition testimony, and could testify at trial if it comes to that. He would be cross-examined by prosecution experts.
Moransit has made all her monthly docket calls, usually pretrial status hearings. She’s poised, well-dressed, alert, and relaxed as she awaits her case to be called. Moransit stands at the defense podium as Smith appears remotely on the court screen.
Her arrest affidavit outlines a number of bizarre behaviors. That’s when Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies found Moransit walking in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot without any clothes on. She was unable to say where she was and gave bizarre answers as to the location of her missing son. She told deputies she was naked because she wanted to go swimming. She also claimed to be held hostage in the deputy’s car.
Sheriff’s deputies found the child hours later, drowned in a shallow area of Lake Lelia (known to locals as Gator Lake) in Avon Park. They arrested Moransit and charged her with first-degree aggravated manslaughter of a child.
At the time of her arrest, Moransit’s family told deputies that she “exhibited unusual behavior for herself … reading the Christian Bible and other books obsessively,” being “chatty or spacey” and “being involved in an on/off romantic relationship,” all of which were not normal behaviors.
The family also told deputies “there is no history of drug or alcohol abuse or mental illness with Philletta or within the family.”