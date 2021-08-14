Way back in January, I wrote a column called “Acts of Kindness.” In it I told a story of two people who demonstrated kindness that impressed me.
It would be nice if we had become kinder since that column. That we were more considerate of each other and weren’t engaged in being ugly to those we didn’t agree with.
I know. It is a futile hope. Anyone who thought that Americans would be doing better at getting along this year must be disappointed. Not only have we not improved, but we are also busy going downhill.
Some people are afraid to speak their minds, not wanting to risk others attacking them for not agreeing with them. Others strive to develop an echo chamber in their lives, getting rid of anyone who doesn’t see things their way and surrounding themselves with like-minded people only.
I know that while I state what I believe from time to time, I try to be careful in how I share it. As for echo chambers, not a fan. There are friends in my life I get along with just fine that I would never introduce to each other, because it would probably end up with a lot of yelling.
And kindness? That has gone out the window in so many ways. We treat it like a weakness and refuse to extend it to those who hold views different from ours. This worries me. God, who told us to love one another, didn’t put in the exception, “if they agree with you.” But I see a number of self-styled Christians who prefer mocking and ridicule to kindness.
Just so we don’t forget what it is, I have two stories today about being kind. Maybe they will inspire you. I know they are encouraging to me, because it tells me there are still some people out there doing good things.
The first story comes from www.wtsp.com, and it concerns a woman traveling alone down I-85 in North Carolina ran out of gas. She apparently didn’t have roadside assistance available, so she called the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Two troopers showed up. One sat with her and her vehicle while the other went for gas. This is good and a part of their job, but it’s not the whole story.
After they filled up her car, they invited her to have lunch with them and two other troopers. She accepted. I’m sure after running out of gas, it was good to have lunch with some kind people.
The dispatcher who sent the troopers to the woman, Andrea King Lowe, asked for a picture of the lunch, which she posted on her Facebook page. It went viral.
The second story comes from an article on www.foxnews.com and is about a young man named Brair Poirier, who describes himself on his Facebook page as, “an autistic man that loves music, knowledge, video gaming and compassion.”
Poirier is also a cashier at his local grocery store. According to reports, while he was at his cash register, an elderly man who was also a veteran came to check out.
The veteran used a $25 gift card to pay for his items but was $3 short of the total.
According to a woman also shopping at the store, Poirier took out his wallet and said, “I’ve got this.” The veteran’s eyes lit up and he shook Poirier’s hand, thanking him.
The article reports that Poirier later said in an interview that, “The gentleman had a couple basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights.” He added, “It’s the least I could do for him.”
Would that we all had that attitude. Can we work on developing it? I really would like kindness to be so normal that I don’t write columns pointing it out.
Let’s give it a shot.