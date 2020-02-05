Well regulated militia: Seems clear to me but these words from the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution have been lost in a fog of American gun obsession. Someone who didn’t know better might think the Constitution has only one amendment.
I’m not trying to sell short the 2nd Amendment but there are 27 of them and each carries its own importance. Yet, the nation is bogged down in made-up turmoil over guns while other problems such as inferior healthcare, poverty, lost jobs, international tension and poor veterans care are ever present. The same writers take to the newspaper with the same sad tale of how their gun rights are in jeopardy and that Highlands County needs to be a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. If the right to own guns is protected in the Constitution, I don’t get all this calamity over declaring a sanctuary. It’s just more chum in the waters to amplify a radical feeding frenzy.
The wild-eyed gun zealots with their assault weapons cling to Agenda 21 and Jade Helm because Fox Opinion TV has frightened them into a heightened state of paranoia. Despite the ominous figures on gun violence, a cry of distress goes up if the word ‘regulation’ dares to surface, though the very same word appears at the beginning of the amendment they claim to hold so dear. The term has but one meaning. The 2nd Amendment was put into place partly because America had no standing army and this provided that the citizenry could organize a regulated militia to thwart aggressors.
The popular and cloned talking point is that the citizens should be armed because they don’t trust the government not to turn against them. There might be some logic to this thinking but if you’re that afraid of the government, perhaps you should live elsewhere. After all, it’s the people that vote in an untrustworthy government. You got what you wished for.
There are more guns than people in the U.S. and yet the country is plagued with the killings of well-armed law enforcement and citizens. The gun rights echo chamber will chime that ‘good guys with guns’ have helped lower gun violence. Compared to 22 other high-income nations, the U.S. gun-related homicide rate is 25 times higher.
Gun deaths rise and we squabble over gun regulation while there looms a troubled administration mired in corruption and deceit headed by an elitist quack who aspires to be Emperor of the US. Making Highlands County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary is hardly a priority. After all, we are law abiding until we’re not.
Horace Markley
Sebring