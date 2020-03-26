Embarrassment! I am 70 years old. I have been a registered Democrat since I was 18 years old. I always believed that the Democrat party was concerned for the average citizen and the Republican party for big business and the wealthy. Obviously I was greatly mistaken.
During these trying times I thought that any differences between parties would be set aside and immediate relief offered to the people and businesses that are affected by the mandatory shutdowns. Boy, was I wrong.
Apparently the Democrats are more concerned about their pockets than the people. The donkey is most fitting for their actions!
Dennis Murphy
Sebring
Editor's note: This letter was received prior to both parties announcing an agreement early Wednesday morning on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency rescue bill.