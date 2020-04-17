The coronavirus pandemic has us all scoreboard watching.
Every visit to a news website, every glance at a newspaper front page and every click of the TV remote control brings you the COVID-19 numbers. The tally of confirmed cases and related hospitalizations and deaths. The count of remaining beds, ventilators, test kits and PPE supplies.
For all the stats, two are notoriously absent, at least not in Georgia or Florida: Data on those who tested positive and have recovered; and those whose symptoms were serious enough to require hospitalization and have since been discharged.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s release from an intensive care unit late last week was a reminder that even some of those among the sickest survive COVID-19. It’s easy to read the headlines and listen to the surge projections and feel a sense of doom, even as most understand the overwhelming majority of coronavirus victims recover.
Actually, a significant number of those who contract the virus experience no or mild symptoms.
Yet our state officials are hesitant to release data that supports that reality. The main reason is those numbers are unreliable. The state does not require health care providers to track recoveries, and many Georgians who test positive recuperate at home and do not require a follow up and thereby cannot be counted as recovered.
As any statistician will tell you, if you don’t trust the numbers, you’re better off not reporting it. Bad data is often considered worse than no data at all, and so it is better report the verifiable stats — confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths — and let the public extrapolate from there.
Except those equations leave out key variables. If you have 154 confirmed cases and five deaths, that doesn’t mean 149 people have recovered. Not at all.
The time has come to offer a broader statistical scope. The pandemic’s curve is tapering nationally. At the same time, our communities are bracing for a surge of cases.
Recovery numbers would give context. Surely the local hospitals know how many residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and later released. If we were to know the number of confirmed cases, how many of those victims were hospitalized, how many have since been discharged, and how many have died, and how many died from underlying conditions, we’d have a much better understanding of this crisis.
If the recovery rates are indeed high, perhaps we’d come away with a new sense of hope, something that everyone needs through this pandemic.
At the same time, the public must also be prepared for discouraging findings. Consider the numbers out of Michigan, one of the states that does share recovery data. As of April 11, officials confirmed 433 documented recoveries out of nearly 24,000 cases. Contrast those 433 recoveries with 1,392 deaths.
Not very reassuring, even as most understand that of the 22,000 not classified as either recovered or dead, many more — many, many more — will survive than perish.
The takeaway is this: transparency is the best policy. Officials should put more numbers on the scoreboard and trust that the public can understand them in context.
An editorial from the Savannah Morning News, Georgia.