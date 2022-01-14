I often see people are looking for something to do in Highlands County, my suggestion is disc golf. Great for all ages, great exercise, low cost, and easy to play.
Currently, there is only one small course in Highlands County. The next nearest course is about 50 miles away.
Bottom line is, we need more disc golf courses, whether on a college grounds, state, county or city’s land, any unused land. Disc golf courses are easy to set up, requires low maintenance and draws tourists.
Someone in the recreation department needs to address this glaring need. Our small course is very busy.
Robert Teegardin
Sebring