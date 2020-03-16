As we have noted since late last week, several events in the area have been canceled as people take precautionary actions from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
In addition to the events previously canceled or postponed, two additional events have been added to the list:
- The China Painting Show set for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at the Lake Placid Caladium Co-Op has been cancelled.
- Highlands Park Estates has cancelled the dinner meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 22. Activities will begin again in October.
- The Buttonwood Bay Square Dance Club has canceled its final dance of the season scheduled for Friday, March 20 at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort. First dance of the 2021 season will be in January.