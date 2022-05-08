SEBRING — Work on Stryker Road will get some much-needed additional funding.
The lowest bid to resurface the two miles from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27 came in above budget. County commissioners have approved an additional $380,290 to the project to help meet those bids.
The original $1.9 million in funding for the road came from the Florida Department of Transportation, from the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP). The lowest bid came in at $2.2 million.
So far, the county has spent $77,000 on engineering, said Assistant County Engineer J.D. Langford. With the engineering, design and permitting complete, the next thing is to sign the contract with the construction company.
Residents in the area, and County Commissioner Kevin Roberts, who represents that district in the county, want to see the road improved, especially since it has had three fatalities recently, including an expectant mother. Roberts said he went to the area with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., but had also looked at it himself.
“I was with my wife at the Walmart [Supercenter] there. I said to my wife, I said, ‘Debbie, let’s go by and check this out on our own.’” Roberts said. “And so, when I was trying to take a left onto Stryker [Road], I almost got hit myself. And it’s like, ‘My god, this is a bad situation.’”
That part of the road has a rise that impedes the view of oncoming traffic for people entering the road from North Oleander Drive. Langford said “knocking down” that small rise is part of the project, and he expects that will help improve safety.
Roberts also noted that motorists come off State Road 64 and cut through on Olivia Drive to avoid the intersection at U.S. 27. Unfortunately, when they reach Stryker, they don’t have a stop sign, Roberts said, and they need to slow down for a residential area where children may be playing.
“This is where government is working,” Roberts said, adding a question of when it will start.
Engineer Mitchell Thomas, working on the project with Langford, said he hopes to have a construction contract back to the Board of County Commissioners by the June 7 regular meeting.
The FDOT budget year, as with all state agencies, ends on June 30. He hopes to see dirt moving by late July.
Langford also said lane width along that stretch of road fluctuates from nine to 11 feet wide, Langford said. The project will make them all uniform at 12 feet, will improve the road base and will make minor drainage improvements along the route.
There are not drainage problems there, per se, Langford said. However, improvements will help maintain the road base and help prevent future problems.
In the future, Langford said, the county will look at constructing sidewalks along the route.