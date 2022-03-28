SEBRING — Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council recorded record-level revenue from the local option tourist tax in 2021.
According to both local and state officials, that revenue stream will set new records in 2022.
Three months into the current fiscal year, from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, the latest figures from the Florida Department of Revenue for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC show tourist development tax (TDT) collections of $303,340.
At that rate, the revenue for the entire fiscal year could hit $1.2 million, more than the $1.1 million total for this past fiscal year, as cited by Casey Hartt, TDC/Visit Sebring lead marketing consultant.
“We are thrilled to see our three-month collection reports for this fiscal year showing tourism in our area outpacing any other year in Highlands County history,” Hartt said.
Hartt attributes the higher numbers to a shift in focus that now looks at bringing in new sport events, including the kinds that have not previously been held in Highlands County.
“The TDC Board’s strategy of targeting sporting events to Highlands County during key need months is bringing more visitors to the region and generating higher [tourist development tax] collections,” Hartt said. “This improves the economic vitality of our entire county and helps create a positive quality of life for our residents.”
TDC grant-funded sporting events from October through December 2021 were the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) Marathon and Cycling events this past October, the Visit Sebring Classic/Minor League Golf Tour and Citrus Golf Trail Open in November, a statewide Adventure EDU tourism program in Sebring during November in conjunction with VISIT FLORIDA — without any direct funding — and the Spartan Race/Tough Mudder and Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational events in December.
The Florida Department of Revenue collects the tourist development tax. Visitors who stay in hotels or short-term rentals for six months or less pay the tourist tax, not Highlands County residents.
Listed below are tourist development tax totals, as reported by the Florida Department of Revenue. Officials there give a caveat, however, of a two-month lag between activity and the county receiving that revenue.
State officials said that collections are recorded one month after activity in the county, and revenues are distributed back to the county one month after that, which creates a lag between the collections and the reporting of them. For example, in November 2021, the department collected revenues from activity that occurred in October 2021. Those collections were then distributed to the county in December 2021.
- January 2021 — $61,925
- February 2021 — 94,074
- March 2021 — $100,890
- April 2021 — $205,517
- May 2021 — $95,468
- June 2021 — $89,650
- July 2021 — $80,419
- August 2021 — $82,270
- September 2021 — $72,538
- October 2021 — $80,991
- November 2021 — $119,150
- December 2021 — $103,279
- January 2022 — $118,140
- February 2022 — $134,292
For further details, call the Visit Sebring office at 863-402-6909 or visit www.VisitSebring.com.