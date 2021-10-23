Matthew 7: 1-3
Indignantly, the author of an Oct. 18th guest column believes it is wrong to point out the faults of her chosen religion. She complains that her pet peeve writer thinks that believers in her faith have bought into a hoax.
The author, filled with the Holy Spirit, bashes both the Muslim and the Buddhist faiths. In a shining example of not doing unto others as you would have them do unto you, she perceives fallacies in those beliefs and declares that followers of them need to convert.
The author cannot attack Buddhism and Islam while defending her premise that bashing faith is improper. If she were to do so, she’d be as guilty of “criticism of people of faith ... to see if (they) will stand up for (their) faith” as she has accused “a prolific writer” of doing.
It will be heartening to see her admit she violated the Golden Rule. If not, it will be interesting to read how she justifies such hypocrisy.
Anticipating that she will see the error in her reasoning, an apology is eagerly anticipated.
Horace Markley
Sebring