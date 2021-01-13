The rogue Democratic Party promoting the Chinese Communist manifesto have declared war against the American working class, a war they cannot win. This hostile takeover of America, promoted by American elitists and elected public officials, many who have held office for close to 50 years, making themselves millionaires, using the American tax system as their own piggy bank.
Many public officials of both parties have violated our tax laws.
The term limits have been ignored for many years, being part of this serious problem. Eight years should be the very limit for any public official. This should also include the Supreme Court.
This is a sad day in American history.
The riots in Washington were caused by four years of riots promoted by the rogue Democratic Party, not by America's working class who have watched for four years the assault on a sitting president, Donald Trump.
They, the Democratic Party, have spent four years trying to impeach him. They all should be impeached.
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring