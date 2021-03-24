More involvement is needed
Three cheers for local artist and Sebring resident Alice Stroppel for her thoughtful March 18 column in which she opposed the CRA proposal to turn the Allen Altvater Cultural Center into a waterfront and beach.
Stroppel points out the importance of maintaining our history and cultivating the arts. If the CRA proposal were implemented, it would involve tearing down three historic homes which the Highlands Art League, after much hard work, saved, restored and converted into space for local artists, and the Museum of the Arts (MOTA) building, constructed in 1980 and remodeled 10 years ago, which houses temporary art exhibits.
Artists continue to use one of the three historic homes daily and the Sebring Historical Society now uses one of the homes for exhibit space.
The CRA proposal also would involve the destruction of the Sebring Civic Center. Where would all the community groups that use the building go?
Since there are no plans to tear down the Highlands Lakeside Theater and the Sebring Public Library, which are also located at the Center and extensively used, doesn’t it make much more sense to enhance the existing complex rather than tear it down for a use incongruous with those remaining buildings?
All sorts of creative ideas might emerge, were the nonprofit groups that are housed at the center and the groups that use the facilities to be more actively involved in the discussions than they have been to date.
Ingrid Utech
Sebring