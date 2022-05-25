More lights are not the answer
To the gentleman who suggested a traffic light at the Whisper Lake intersection, my first reaction was if you had chemo or eye surgery, why are you even driving in the first place?
Second, if you are so worried, turn north for less than 1/4 mile and make a U-turn.
The solution is to have no pull throughs and have left turn only. That would eliminate what they call “stacking”.
We don’t need more traffic lights, what we need is more drivers who know what they are doing and have some sense.
Arthur Brand
Avon Park