Just read the Saturday Your View and once again my weekend begins on a sour note. Why does the editorial staff print these one-sided, hate-filled, never-a-good-word, unhappy-people's opinions right when our weekend begins, and then print rebuttals with the advertisements for fur coats and snow shovels in the middle of the week? We need some positive people's views and I for one am sick and tired of the few people who hide from the light and choose to wallow in negativity. Sorry, but I'm going to check the names before reading the views, and pass on reading because it's the same old tired dribble.
It would be fun to take a poll of your readers to see how many support these writers and how many wish they would give up spreading their gloom over Highlands County, and spend their days starting a Ebeneezer Scrooge fan club.
Jay Broker
Sebring